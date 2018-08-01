Manchester United beat Real Madrid in friendly

Manchester United beat Real Madrid 2-1 in a pre-season soccer friendly as part of the International Champions Cup here.

Playing their first match under newly-appointed manager Julen Lopetegui on Tuesday, Real enjoyed more possession (66 percent) but could not convert most of their chances, reports EFE news agency.

Manchester United got ahead in the 18th minute after Alexis Sanchez scored on an assist from Matteo Darmian.

The English club doubled their lead in the 27th minute when Ander Herrera netted a header by Sanchez.

Real scored one back in added time of the first half, in the 48th minute when captain Karim Benzema beat Manchester goalkeeper David de Gea on a cross by Theo Hernandez.

The Spaniards made repeated attacks on the Man U goal in the second half, but were either thwarted by the strong Manchester defence or their shots went wide.