Open House

Global Soccer Order Is Changing

Fab six of soccer — Brazil, Germany, Argentina, Italy, Uruguay and Spain — that have won 15 out of 20 FIFA World Cups failed to make into the Semi-finals in Russia. In fact Italy don’t even qualified for this FIFA World Cup. So, the headline of the Cover Story itself enough to convey that there is some change of order in soccer establishment. The author has rightly said that giant teams have become over dependent over video footage and other technologies involved with the game these days that it led them completely bland when they had to appear against minnows that made big in this FIFA world cup. At the same time, those minnows had ample evidence to decode their opponents strategy that helped them counter their attack. Last but not the least, it was worth read story as the dayafter published very few sports stories but of long-term existence.

Polina, Moscow

Paswan Is Exploring Options, Enter Tejashwi Yadav

After Rahul Gandhi’s ambush-by-hug, Prime Minister Narendra Modi confronts more frenemy-type action: Ram Vilas Paswan, whose instinct for political shape-shifting is legion, has, along with his son, Chirag, has abandoned his thus-far model ally behaviour. The PM is away to South Africa; Paswan is demanding punishment for AK Goyal, who he accuses of diluting the SC&ST Act when he was serving as a judge of the Supreme Court. Goyal must be removed by August 9 as chief of the country’s top green court, says Paswan otherwise he will join the Dalit groups protesting against PM Modi’s government. So, Paswan has started to explore his options ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Polls and this is the right time for Tejashwi Yadav to reach out to the ‘mausam Vaigyanik.’

Ramjanam Yadav, Madhepura

Pakistanis Don’t Support Fundamental Forces

Imran Khan has won in Pakistan but more significant than who won is who lost. Hafiz Saeed’s Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek fielded 50 candidates. All of them lost. The self-styled “Islam-pasand” parties — the Jama’at-e-Islami, the Jamiat-ul-Ulema-e-Pakistan, the Milli Awami League, et.al. — banded together in a new political alliance called the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal under Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa veteran Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who once chaired the Senate External Affairs Committee too. They lost almost all the seats they contested, not just in Punjab but even on their home ground in Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa (KP). Even the Brahelvi Tehreek-e-Labaik-e-Pakistan has bitten the dust despite fielding close to 200 candidates in about two-thirds of the parliamentary constituencies. These results speak volume as such fundamentalists may have intruded power corridors in Pakistan but not the heart of Pakistanis.

Anis Ahmed, Islamabad

Clear Mismatch in Government’s Action and Intention on Lynching

As outrage rises over cow-related lynching, the government has responded by appointing a high-level committee to study the growing menace. They have also issued an advisory asking states to rein in the violence, the second in a month. However, I am still trying to find out what was the reason for Modi government to appoint this committee when there is enough material available to establish abetment of lynching by its leaders, allied parties and sister concerns. They could have taken direct action against them if their intentions were clean.

Naseem Ashraf, Lucknow