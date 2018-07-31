Mandal Kamandal-2

By Humra Quraishi

The very first time I was aware of the various castes and sub castes, was around 1990 when angry and unruly protests took off on the streets of New Delhi. Fierce and fiercer reactions to the implementations of the Mandal Commission report.

Though the Mandal commission had submitted the report to the President in 1980 and had recommended 27 percent reservation quota for OBC resulting in total 49.5 percent quota in government jobs and public universities, but it was only around the summer of 1990 (August 1990) when the then Prime Minister, V.P. Singh, decided to implement its recommendations which led to agitations and protest. That was the time when many amongst us were unsure who all were to be slotted in the OBC category! After all, Other Backward Class (OBC) is a broad and collective term used by the Government of India to classify castes which are socially or educationally or economically disadvantaged. It is one of several official classifications of the population of India, along with Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SCs and STs).

With that take off, today the situation has reached alarming levels of unrest and agitations. It gets writ large that each community of this country wants reservation along religious or regional formats. Marathas in Maharashtra. Jats in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.Nishads in Bihar. Perikas, Kapus in Andhra Pradesh. Reddys and Muslims in Telangana.

Of course, there is bound to be anger and resentment amongst communities left out from the reservation slotting. After all, there exists a large percentage of the disadvantaged and bypassed in the non -OBC communities of this country –the Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians. Where do they go? Why shouldn’t they want reservation for themselves? Why should they or their children be deprived of the special provisions that rather too automatically come along with the reservation tag?

Critics are of the view that the entire reservation issue has been one of the reasons for the divide between the Hindu and Muslim communities. Many Muslims have told me rather too categorically that they feel the State has been biased and has kept the Muslims out of the reservation benefits, although the Muslim community has been lagging behind on the social and economic spheres. There are factual and actual findings carried out by the Sachar Committee and also by the Kundu Commission which go on to show that the Muslim community in India is lagging behind in the varying spheres and in certain locales their condition is worse than the Dalits.

Last year when I had got in touch with Professor Kundu and asked him to comment on his Commission’s recommendations that there ought to be reservation for the Muslim community, this is what he had to say — “Yes, one of the major issues we raised was this: why there is no reservations for the Muslim community when it’s a fact that there are several Muslims who are in the Scheduled Caste and Backward Caste slots. If there can be reservations for the Hindu Scheduled castes and communities then why not for the Muslim community? Why deprive them of this right!” Professor Kundu had also told me that its a fact that in certain spheres the living conditions of the Muslins are worse off than even the Scheduled Castes.To quote him – “Yes, in certain spheres the condition of Muslims is worse than the SC and Backwards and these specific spheres are – access to medical facilities, to sanitation and water, and also access to public / sarkari facilities. These deprivations and dismal conditions are much more so in urban pockets where Muslims reside.”

RESERVATION RANT

I am of the opinion that reservations should be done only and only along the criteria of economic and social deprivations. One can be from any given caste and community, religion and region, but if he or she is deprived of the basic two meals a day, a school to attend and a roof over the head, then he or she is entitled to be given State help or special provisions at any given cost.

In fact, the three young girls who died last week in this capital city, New Delhi, of acute hunger and malnutrition, needed our help ever so desperately and urgently. They could have been from any caste or community …after all, they were human children and with that our children. But the State and we failed them.

Can you imagine children dying of malnutrition in front of us but here we made to fight and kill each other. Instead of rotis we are made to swallow fake developmental theories! Instead of discussions on the lack of food and infrastructure, we are made to hound to each other in the name of religion or region.

Reserve reservations should be only and only for the deprived. He or she can be from any religion or region but if sans the basics and then the State has to reach out.