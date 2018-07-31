India In Fix Over Rakhine State

Due to humanitarian concern, Centre did not challenge the Supreme Court’s order when it directed them to appoint nodal officers to oversee the basic needs of Rohingya refugees

By Shankar Kumar

On August 8, Bangladesh Foreign Minister AH Mahmood Ali will visit Myanmar to asses where conditions are okay for safe return of Rohingyas. First batch of thousands of the total 7 lakh Rohingyas will be repatriated under an agreement signed between Bangladesh and Myanmar on November 23, 2017. India is playing a key role in making Myanmar agree to early, speedy and safe return of Rohingyas to the Rakhine state, which they left after security forces took counter action against the members of the minority ethnic community after militants attacked security checkposts on 25 August 2017.

Straddling between its image as a key international player and domestic urge to play smartly on the Rohingya crisis, India is in no mood to offend the trajectory of its Act East policy of which both Myanmar and Bangladesh are important components. To keep both the countries in good humour and to remove a perception that India is doing nothing on Rohingya crisis, New Delhi has begun executing plans that would suit its interests as well as those of the two close neighbours.

Keeping safe, speedy and sustainable return of Rohingyas to Myanmar in focus, India has begun helping Nay Pyi Taw on its socio-economic development and livelihood plans in the Rakhine state. Construction of thousands of pre-fabricated homes for Rohingys who fled the Rakhine state in the aftermath of counter action from security forces, is part of that socio-economic development. Besides, India is helping Myanmar in the construction of schools in the Rakhine state, keeping in mind the needs of Rohingya refugees’ children when they will return from Bangladesh, where more than 7 lakh these citizens of Myanmar are sheltered.

Under its “Operation Insaniyaat,” India had last year immediately sent relief assistance to Bangladesh for Rohingya refugees settled in camps in Bangladesh’s Cox Bazar area. Even today, India is the foremost nation in the supplies of relief material for Rohingyas in Bangladesh. In fact, humanitarian concern for their upkeep in the country has not been kept under carpet. It was this reason that the Centre did not challenge the Supreme Court’s order in May in which it directed the government to appoint nodal officers to oversee the basic needs of Rohingya refugees spread in several cities of the country.

When Home Minister Rajnath Singh undertook three-day (July 13-15) visit to Bangladesh to hold the 6th India-Bangladesh Home Minister level talks, assurance to Dhaka for smooth repatriation of refugees to Myanmar was reiterated. Yet there is a feeling among Bangladeshi foreign watchers that India is not putting it full diplomatic weight behind immediate resolution of the Rohingya crisis. Their argument is that despite signing repatriation agreement, Myanmar is engaged in dilly-dallying tactics and in that case, it is required that India should use its influence on Nay-Pyi-Taw to speed up repatriation of Rohingyas.

On its part, however, New Delhi has tried to clear any such impression which suggests that India is dragging its feet on the issue. Several Indian authorities have taken up the matter with their counterparts from Myanmar. In May, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had raised it during her visit to the country. She had reiterated India’s support in the resettlement of the minority ethnic group in the Rakhine state. In doing so, however, India is also conscious of geo-political reality in the region. It knows it well that if Myanmar is pushed hard, there is likelihood of Nay-Pyi-Taw closing its ranks with China.

India also has economic interests with its companies holding stakes in Shwe Gas field off the coast of Rakhine State. Along with energy interests and plans to build cross-border pipelines, India also has a connectivity interest to link its landlocked North-East region with the Bay of Bengal through the Rakhine state under a joint project with Myanmar that includes development of port at Sittwe, inland-waterway in the Kaladan River, and road construction to connect it with India’s North-East states.

New Delhi’s concern is that instability in the Rakhine State will have adverse effects on these interests. With growing security cooperation between the two countries, particularly in tackling cross-border ethnic insurgency in their shared border regions, India is careful not to upset the Myanmar regime. India’s offer of relief assistance has been a token of support to the Myanmar government as much as it is about its humanitarian concerns in a neighbouring country. Therefore, geopolitics and economic interests and humanitarian concerns have been key factors behind India’s approach to the Rohingya crisis.

But security is also another important factor in India’s approach to the issue. Being a vulnerable group to luring from anti-India elements, security officials fear that they could indulge in anti-India activity at Bangladeshi or Pakistani terrorist organisations’ bidding. As per an estimate, the total population of Rohingya in India is 40,000. Of them 14,000 are registered with the United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHCR). “They (Rohingya) are poor and needy. With Pakistan and Bangladesh-based terrorist groups and ISI sparing no opportunity to carry out attacks in India, they may find in Rohingya an easy prey to do what they want,” said, a senior Home Ministry official.

He may not be at all wrong. As part of probe into the 2014 Bardhman blast, one Khalid alias Mohammad Khalid, arrested by the National Investigation Agency from Hyderabad, was a citizen from Myanmar. As per press release issued by NIA on November 18, 2014, Khalid, a trained explosive expert, was running terror camps in the border areas of Bangladesh and Myanmar. “Khalid also underwent training organised by Tehreek-e-Azadi Arakan, (another name of al-Yaqin) with trainers from Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan,” the NIA release said while hinting about Khalid’s links with Jamiat–ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB). Bodh Gaya blasts which took place on July 7, 2013 also bore footprint of growing terror linkage between Pakistan based terror groups and disaffected Rohingya in Myanmar. The blasts were carried out to avenge the killings of Rohingya in Myanmar and it was revealed by Indian Mujahideen suspect Mohammed Umair Siddiqui during an interrogation. These incidents are said to have been documented in a report prepared by security agencies on Rohingya and their sympathizers’ activities inside the country. Thus geo-politics, economic and security are reasons why India wants to treat the Rohingya crisis reasonably and immediately. However, for the time being, all eyes are on Myanmar as it is getting ready to welcome Rohingyas back in the country in a phased manner.