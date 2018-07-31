Chrissy Teigen insecure about her post-baby body

Model and author Chrissy Teigen feels insecure about her post-pregnancy body, especially with social media platforms being bombarded with people showing off their “killer bodies”.

Teigen posted a video on Instagram, showing her stretch marks while on a vacation in Bali with her family. She later tweeted about how insecure she feels about her body after giving birth to a child, reports people.com.

She gave her fans a close-up look at her stretch marks along her thighs and lower back, saying: “I guess these just aren’t going to go away. This is my new body.”

The 32-year-old model tweeted: “Instagram is crazy. I think it’s awesome people have killer bodies and are proud to show them off (I really do!!) but I know how hard it can be to forget what (for lack of a better word) regular old bodies look like when everyone looks bonkers amazing..”

In another tweet, she wrote: “Also I don’t really call this ‘body confidence’ because I am not quite there yet. I’m still super insecure. I am just happy that I can make anyone else out there feel better about themselves!”

She also shared a photo of herself with spouse John Legend as they shared a kiss. The “All of me” singer has also shared photos of herself breastfeeding 11-week-old son Miles Theodore while on vacation.