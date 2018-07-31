Charge sheet filed against Azam Khan

A charge sheet was filed on Tuesday against Samajwadi Party leader Mohd Azam Khan for making derogatory remarks against security personnel last year.

The charge sheet was filed in Moradabad after the state government approved it last week.

A complaint was filed against Khan on May 2017 by Akash Saxena, son of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shiv Bahadur Saxena in which he said that the remarks made by the former Urban Development Minister had affected the morale of Army personnel.

Based on the complaint, the police lodged a case on June 30, 2017, and sent a CD with Khan’s speech as evidence.

A forensic verification confirmed that the CD was authentic.

In his speech, Khan alleged that female Maoists had cut the private parts of troopers in an attack on the CRPF last April in Sukhna, Chattisgarh.

He apologised for his remark but the complaint had already been lodged.