‘Badan pe sitare’ recreated, launched on Rafi’s death anniversary

On Mohammed Rafi’s 38th death anniversary on Tuesday, actor Anil Kapoor unveiled the recreated version of the iconic song “Badan pe sitare”, sung by Sonu Nigam.

The original song, picturised on actress Vyjayanthimala and late veteran actor Shammi Kapoor, featured in the 1969 film “Prince”. Its new version finds a place in Anil-starrer “Fanney Khan”.

Anil tweeted: “One of my all-time favourite songs ‘Badan pe sitare’ recreated and sung by my friend Sonu Nigam as our tribute to the greatest ‘Fanney Khan’ of all time Mohammad Rafi sahab.”

“Fanney Khan” is the Hindi adaptation of the Dutch film “Everybody’s Famous”. Co-produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and directed by Atul Manjrekar, the film also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Divya Dutta and Rajkummar Rao, with Pihu Sand playing a key role.

The film is about an aspiring singer.

Rafi died in 1980 following a heart attack. He continues to be celebrated for evergreen numbers like “Chaudhvin ka chand ho”, “Kya hua tera vaada”, “Aadmi musaafir hai” and “Maine poocha chand se”.