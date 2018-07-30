Sharif’s graft cases hearing adjourned till August 1

A Pakistani court on Monday adjourned till August 1 hearing against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in connection with the Al Azizia and Flagship corruption cases.

The session was presided over by Accountability Court Judge Mohammad Bashir who decided to adjourn the hearing and said he would wait for the Islamabad High Court’s decision on Sharif family’s pleas against the Avenfield corruption case verdict.

The IHC will take up Sharifs’ petitions on Tuesday in the graft case in which the three-time Premier was sentenced to 10 years in prison, his daugher Maryam Nawaz got seven years jail while his son-in-law Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar Awan received one year in prison.

The trial against the Sharif family had commenced on September 14, 2017 after the country’s anti-corruption body filed cases relating to the Avenfield, Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment, and offshore companies, including Flagship Investment Limited on the Supreme Court’s directives in the landmark Panamagate verdict last year.

Sharif and his sons were accused in all the three graft references whereas Maryam Nawaz and Safdar were accused in the Avenfield reference only.