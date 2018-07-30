Ruckus on Rafale

In this NDA versus UPA slugfest over Rafale, it’s Indian Air force that suffers the most

By Anil Anand

RAFALE fighter jet deal! As the avoidable debate on erstwhile UPA Government versus the current Narendra Modi-led dispensation-deals to acquire the same jet fighter direly needed by the Indian Force, gets vicious, the question arises as to whose deal it is? As the Congress, which was the head of the UPA government and the NDA-II quibble over the deal, smearing each other with corruption charges to score political brownie points, the nation’s security goes for a toss.

What else goes for a toss, which has become a norm in defense deals over the decade, is the crying need for utmost transparency in such deals both on the economic and efficacy aspects of the wares being acquired? The RAFALE deals of both the varieties tell the same tale.

The fresh controversy over costing of the RAFALE fighter planes as part of the government to government deal signed by the Modi government with their French counterparts in September 2016, is threatening to create yet another BOFORS like specter. It might accrue some electoral benefits to either of the two mainline political parties of the country but the ultimate loser is going to be the Indian Air Force whose squad of fighter planes is fast depleting with no signs of immediate replenishment.

In a surcharged atmosphere where India is faced with two hostile neighbors in China and Pakistan and the armed forces commanders talking of preparedness for a simultaneous two-front war, the question arises whether in the absence of a clear cut and transparent arms acquisition policy the country is really prepared for such a situation. When IAF chief Air Marshal BS Dhanoa wrote a personal letter to 12,000 of his officers asking them to prepare for a two-front war, he must not have fathomed the part two of the RAFALE deal raising its ugly head.

The long years that go into the finalization of such arms deals and the subsequent controversies, which at times are genuine but are mostly the creation of political one-upmanship, result in valuable time lost in the product finally landing in the hands of the armed forces. Question arises should not the political parties of the ruling and the opposition varieties come on a common platform and build an atmosphere of mutual trust keeping the nations interest above everything particularly when defense of the nation is involved? The former governments faltered on this front and the current Modi dispensation is repeating the same mistake of being opaque and mysterious on the RAFALE deal.

This deal was shrouded in mystery from the word go and the shroud ofmystery only thickened after Prime Minister Modi announced the purchase during his 2015 visit to France. What transpired later further raised the doubts particularly when it came to light that the then defense minister ( current Goa chief minister) Manohar Parrikar was not kept in the loop and that he came to know of it only a week before it was surprisingly announced from a foreign land. The doubts heightened and the opposition parties particularly the Congress got a handle to accuse the government of wrong-doing and corruption as Modi broke a convention by announcing the deal from a foreign land. He also ignored the laid norm of such deals being compulsorily approved by the high-powered Cabinet Committee on Security and unilaterally concluded the agreement.

The IAF is in urgent need of fighter aircrafts as most of the strategic affairs experts have expressed apprehension that the situation might get worst if the opaqueness in acquisition process continued and the resultant allegations of corruption continue making headlines. The IAF currently has 31 squadrons of fighter aircraft which much less than its authorized strength of 42 to meet the government’s operational directive to be prepared for a two-front (China and Pakistan) war.

To the contrary the numbers continue to fall as political dog fight continues intensely to prove as to whose deal is better and beneficial for the country. Again, if these experts are to be believed then 400 new fighter jets are needed to be acquired by the IAF in the next decade to meet their critical security needs. Given the prevailing atmosphere of distrust among the political parties with little chance of relenting as the Lok Sabha elections are fast approaching, it looks highly unlikely that this target could be achieved.

The current bout of RAFALE controversy needs to be analyzed under these circumstances. With only eight months to go for the general elections, the purchase of 36 RAFALE fighter jets – worth Rs 60,145 crore – is gradually becoming the biggest political thorn in the side of the Narendra Modi government. It brings to mind some kind of a flashback when a similar scenario had emerged regarding this deal and the only difference was that the Congress heading the UPA was the target of the then BJP sitting in the opposition benches.

Although there is no issue of Modi being directly accused of corruption in the deal, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has since upped the ante and has been directly targeting the former, as was seen during Gandhi’s address on No-Confidence Motion against the Modi Government during the beginning of the monsoon session (2018) of Parliament. It was natural that from thereafter Congress followed the suit and took forward the attack in its several manifestations.

There accusations have been about the Government ( read Modi) subverting the laid down processes attached with the defense acquisition deals and helping “friends” by according them the contracts to indigenously manufacture the French fighter aircraft in the subsequent years.

It was just a few days after Gandhi accused the Government of “hiding facts” about the controversial fighter jet deal during his No-Confidence Motion speech that the Congress released a new set of documents to back up his claim that the fighter jet purchase was one of the most blatant incidents of crony capitalism in independent India’s history. This was vehemently opposed and denied both by the Government of India, read ruling BJP, as well as the French government. The French government’s denial was also an unprecedented act as it came in the midst of the issue being discussed by Lok Sabha during the course of the No-Confidence Motion.

Apart from the allegation of “multiple violations” in the deal the Congress said that both the prime minister and defense minister Nirmala Sitharaman “lied” to the nation in order to favour the Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Infrastructure Limited (RIL). Subsequently, Ambani wrote a letter to the Congress president denying some of the allegations particularly that RIL has no experience in the field of defense production and that there was some quid pro quo between him and PM Modi.

The debate is also now centred on the cost of the fighter jet. “Mine was cheaper than yours” is the current slugfest between political arch rivals Congress and the BJP. Both the parties and also the Modi Government are taking refuge in the much discussed but little revealed “secrecy clause” part of the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the two countries to finalise this deal. None of the sides particularly the Modi Government has tried to address the doubts on “secrecy clause” thereby creating an impression that there was something amiss.

The jury is still out on whether the “secrecy clause” altogether prevents declaring details of the deal including cost of the fighter jets, the main contentious issue. There are contrarian views on this with Modi Government not doing enough to set the controversy at rest.

The core issue of slugfest: It came to be known that the Modi Government bought each plane at more than Rs 1,600 crore while the previous UPA government had negotiated the deal with Dassault at only Rs 526 crore. The eyebrows were raised over RIL and Dassault Aviation of France securing the offset deal worth Rs 30,000 crore, in the process the public sector defense company Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) which had got the offset contract as part of the UPA Government’s deal in collaboration with the same French aviation company, was surprisingly ousted. It was justified by the Centre on the plea that the HAL’s hands were too full to take up this job.

There is no doubt that the political fight over RAFALE deal is going to become fiercer by the day as the Lok Sabha elections draw nearer. The Congress, though a final word on the correctness of the deal is yet to come, has got a handle to get even with Modi on the issue of corruption as he has paid corruption a main plank, since 2014 elections, against the century old party.

There is no doubt that PM Modi has made the fight against corruption and crony capitalism as a prime aim of his Government, he is at odds when he signed and announced the RAFALE deal from a foreign soil and even avoiding the CCS. There have been murmurs in the Government about CCS having been taken into confidence but it has not been officially clarified till date.

In fact, the Government has been doing a flip-flop on the issue with its various wings including Ministers at times seen to be contradicting each other. This has resulted in Congress moving a privilege motion against Modi and Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on “ misguiding the House” by giving wrong facts during the course of their speeches on the No-Confidence Motion.

Sitharaman interrupted Gandhi’s speech to try and clarify on the confidentiality point, and it was a few hours after that that a statement was issued by the French embassy in Delhi (presumably at Sitharaman’s request, as alleged by the Congress), which the Government hoped would strength its argument over the need for secrecy under a 2008 agreement.

The French embassy statement said that security issues were confidential, but intriguingly did not mention whether that included the price, which it presumably did not as revealed by subsequent study of the facts related to the deal. This, at least from the opposition’s point of view, indicated that it is the Indian government, not the contract terms that is dictating the secrecy.

The first RAFALE jets will be delivered to India in 2019 and France is in discussions to assist in the domestic next generation Advanced Multirole Combat Aircraft (AMCA) as part of the offset obligations of the fighter jet deal, Dassault CEO Eric Trappier had recently said. Given the fresh controversy over the deal, it is likely that all these goals and targets would be offset as the decibel raised over allegations and counter-allegations in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections.

The issue of transfer of technology to locally manufacture the jets also needed to be clarified by the Government which it need not. On their part the French feel that a larger order of close to 200 RFALE jets would provide them with feasibility to transfer high-end technology and manufacturing capabilities to India at a “competitive level”.

This issue also begs for a clarity particularly when a hyper Congress is going ballistic alleging that the Modi Government has faltered on the technology transfer issue which was one of the “high points” of the UPA deal apart from the low cost. Interestingly, through their own calculations which are still to be corroborated Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had challenged the Congress’ contention on cost issue and claimed that the deal struck by his Government was financially more beneficial.

Congress president Gandhi, who recently took charge of the party, however sees this as an opportunity to try to corner Modi and the BJP on the same and tried and tested corruption allegations that had hit his father Rajiv Gandhi when he was prime minister in the mid-1980s over a US$1.4 billion Howitzer gun contract with Bofors of Sweden. Whether Gandhi junior and his party succeed in unsettling Modi on corruption allegations, only the time will tell.

WHAT IS RAFALE DEAL

Rafale deal is a defense agreement signed between the governments of India and France. The deal was signed after long-drawn talks. Defense Minister Sitharaman recently claimed that the deal has its origin in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government, which in 2000 laid thrust on the need to modernise the IAF.

A perusal of the records shows that the procurement of Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircrafts (MRCA) was initiated in 2007, when the then UPA government issued a Request for Proposals. Proposals from the six contenders – Boeing’s Super Hornet, Lockheed Martin’s F-16IN Super Viper, RAC MiG’s MiG-35, Saab’s Gripen C, the Eurofighter Typhoon and the Rafale – were examined by the Indian Air Force.

In 2011, the IAF narrowed the focus on the Eurofighter Typhoon and Dassault RAFALE in the fray while rejecting the other contenders. In January, 2012, the IAF identified the RAFALE as the winner following which negotiations over the cost began.

WHAT WAS IN UPA DEAL

The UPA’s deal talked about purchase of 126 RAFALE fighter jets. Of these 18 jets were to be delivered by the French company in flyaway condition. The rest 108 were to be manufactured in India at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

The cost of the deal had not been finalized during the tenure of the UPA government. The Congress leaders have claimed that their deal cost less than the one struck by the Modi government.

Need of the hour, keeping in mind the country’s defense needs, is that the feud over defense procurements must end. The one way to do that, at least in the RAFALE case and subsequently follow the model, is that the Modi Government should shun its arrogance on refusing to discuss even the price issue, which involves no sensitivity of strategic issues, with a Parliamentary Committee, should move ahead on this front. If it has nothing to hide then why the fear of addressing at least the cost issues to any such committee if not on the floor of the two Houses of Parliament.

It almost seems impossible at this juncture when the country’s preparing for next general elections, but need of the hour is that the current Government (read Modi) taking an initiative to build a consensus among the political parties on issues such as the national security. It is direly needed so as to avoid such controversies that impede modernization of the defense forces in terms of arms and ammunition.

This was something out-of-the-box that enterprising Modi could have done at the beginning of his tenure as PM. But it also remains a fact that all the political parties, be it the Congress or the BJP, act with a particular design in mind that at times undermines the national interest.