Nadal stays atop ATP rankings

Spain’s Rafael Nadal remained in the number one spot in the men’s Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) world singles rankings released on Monday.

Nadal has 9,310 points, while Switzerland’s Roger Federer maintained his second place in this week’s top 10 that witnessed no changes, ahead of Germany’s Alexander Zverev, reports Efe.

Further down the rankings, Matteo Berrettini of Italy rocketed 30 positions to be 54th after he won the Swiss Open title over Spain’s Roberto Bautista, who climbed one spot to the 16th.

Additionally, Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili jumped 46 places to be 35th following his German Open victory over Argentina’s Leonardo Mayer.

The current ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 9,310 points

2. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 7,080

3. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 5,665

4. Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) 5,395

5. Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 4,655

6. Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 4,610

7. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 3,905

8. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 3,665

9. John Isner (US) 3,490

10. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 3,355.