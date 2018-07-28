Hot air balloon festival starts in US city

ne of the largest summertime hot air balloon festivals in the US has kicked off in Readington in New Jersey.

The 36th edition of the festival that started on Friday will feature mass inflation and ascension of up to 100 hot air balloons every day during till July 29, Xinhua news agency reported.

Balloon pilots from 21 states across the US and five countries will take part in the three-day festival that is expected to attract over 165,000 people.

Visitors will also be able to see 10 special shaped balloons, including a 115-foot-tall puppy, a 120-foot-tall cartoon saxophone named Jazzy Q and a yellow bird that is 77,000 cubic feet when fully inflated.

The festival would also offer a series of live concerts, a fireworks display, a night-time balloon glow where the balloons are inflated and lit up like giant lanterns, children’s amusement rides and interactive exhibits and hundreds of crafters and food vendors.