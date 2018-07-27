Priyanka quits ‘Bharat’ in ‘Nick of time’, says director

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is not going to be a part of superstar Salman Khan starrer “Bharat” any more. Director Ali Abbas Zafar broke the news saying the reason for her opting out in the “Nick of time” is “very special”.

Zafar took to Twitter on Friday to announce the new development.

“Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of ‘Bharat’ and and the reason is very very special, she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her… Team ‘Bharat’ wishes Priyanka Chopra loads of love and happiness for life,” he tweeted.

Details about the actress coming in place of Priyanka have not been revealed yet.

The shooting for the film has already begun. The first schedule includes shooting for a grand circus sequence.

The director has previously worked with the “Dabangg” star in blockbusters like “Sultan” and “Tiger Zinda Hai”

The film is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film “Ode To My Father”. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s TSeries.

“Bharat”, which will be shot across locations in Abu Dhabi and Spain, besides Punjab and Delhi, is slated for an Eid release in 2019.