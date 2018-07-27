Modi meets Turkish President

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit here on Friday.

“PM congratulated President Erdogan on his re-election as the President,” Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Last month, Erdogan won a new five-year term after securing outright victory in the first round of a presidential poll.

Erdogan visited New Delhi in 2017 and expressed his country’s full solidarity with India in the fight against terrorism.

The meeting with Erdogan was the last of Modi’s bilateral engagements on the sidelines of the 10th BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) Summit hosted by South Africa.

On Thursday, Modi held bilateral meetings with the leaders of South Africa, China, Russia, Argentina and Angola.