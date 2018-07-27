Feels great: Anuradha Paudwal on getting Maharashtra Gaurav Puraskar

Veteran singer Anuradha Paudwal feels honoured that she will be bestowed the Maharashtra Gaurav Puraskar here on Saturday.

Paudwal, known for her timeless Marathi songs including “Kalya maateet”, “Raja lalkari”, “Bandini” and “Shambho shankara”, said in a statement: “It’s a great feeling to be recognised in your own home. I have tremendous respect for Devendra Fadnavisji and receiving an award from the state government means a lot to me personally.”

She will receive the honour from Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

With over a thousand songs in several languages to her credit, Paudwal, who has had a career spanning more than four decades, has been the recipient of innumerable awards. She was also earlier this month felicitated at Britain’s House of Commons for her contribution to music and charitable initiatives.

When not busy with her devotional albums and her musical tours, Paudwal prefers to pay it forward with her activities for the families of the martyrs, surgery for the poor and the underprivileged and in helping solve basic amenity issues and malnutrition in rural India.