Taking steps for a sustainable livelihood at Sundarbans: Mamata

The West Bengal Government wants sustainable livelihood of the people in the Sundarbans, and is taking steps for protecting the mangrove forest and its faunal treasures, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday.

Banerjee posted the comments on her Twitter handle on the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem.

“Our Govt is ensuring conservation of the Sundarbans by taking measures not just to protect the mangrove forests and its faunal treasures, but also to ensure the sustainable livelihood of the people there,” Banerjee tweeted.

Stretching over parts of West Bengal and Bangladesh, Sundarbans is the world’s largest mangrove forest and home to the endangered Royal Bengal Tiger.

The Indan part is located in Kolkata’s neighbouring North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas districts, and covers a vast 262 sq km.

The region has garnered international attention for man-animal conflicts as well as its residents’ daily battle against climate change.

Besides the Royal Bengal Tiger, the region is also known for Monitor Lizard, Estuarine Crocodile, Olive Ridley Turtle and other fauna.