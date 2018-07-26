Ready to improve ties with India: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan said on Thursday that he is ready to improve ties with India.

“If India is ready to resolve disputes, we are ready to take two steps, but they need to take that one step…. blame game will take us nowhere,” he said in a televised address in Islamabad while declearing victory in the general elections.

Khan began his presser thanking the nation for stepping out to vote on Wednesday. He said he felt disappointed over the Indian media’s coverage of his electoral campaign.

“I felt like I was a Bollywood villain,” he said.

Khan said dialogue with India is the only way forward to ensure a peaceful South Asia.

Talking about his past, he said: “I came into politics because I wanted Pakistan to become the country that Jinnah had envisioned. This has been a historic election. I especially want to thank the people of Balochistan who despite terrorism came out in huge numbers to vote.”

“We are witnessing the strengthening of democracy in Pakistan. The election process was completed successfully despite many terror attacks,” he added.

The cricketer-turned-politician who began his political struggle 22 years ago added: “God has given me the chance to make my dream come true.”

“All my policies will focus on strengthening the weak,” he asserted.

The PTI chief, whose party was in power in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa but has never got a stint at premiership, maintained that he wants to make Pakistan a welfare state.

“I vow that my government will be the first that does not engage in political victimization,” he said.

Imran Khan added that accountability will begin from him and his ministers in his mission to battle the scourge of terrorism in the country. “We will make an example and show to the nation that accountability needs to be across the board.”

The PTI chairman further pledged to safeguard the tax money of the citizens.

“PM House might be turned into an educational institute and governors’ houses may be used to boost tourism.”

Imran Khan also stressed that he wants to improve relations with Afghanistan and that his government will strive to ensure peace in the neighbouring country.

Regarding relations with the US, the PTI chief said, “We want mutually beneficial relations with the US.”