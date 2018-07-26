I’ve been criticised for my body type: Ileana D’Cruz

Actress Ileana D’Cruz says she has been criticised for her body type and is trying to learn to love herself.

Ileana on Wednesday took to her Instagram stories, where she interacted with her fans over a question-and-answer session.

A user asked if she ever faced flak for having an “awkward” body, Ileana replied: “Firstly, I don’t have an ‘awkward’ body type. Nobody does. Secondly, I have been criticised for by my body type. But I am trying to learn to love myself for who I am and not try to conform to someone else’s ideals.”

The “Raid” actress has been vocal about her struggle with body dysmorphic disorder for 15 years. She has also openly spoken about facing depression.

A fan asked what advice Ileana would give to someone who suffers from severe anxiety, she said: “Get help. See a psychiatrist, someone who can give you advice on how to cope with anxiety. I get anxiety attacks sometimes and my therapists gave me a simple exercise because I would constantly question everything with ‘what if — happened…’ and she simply told me to replace the ‘what ifs’ with ‘so what’… It helped immensely.”

The 30-year-old actress said that over thinking makes anxiety worse.

“Try to learn to let go of things that really don’t matter,” she added.