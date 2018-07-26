I’m not a born model, says Kareena Kapoor Khan

I’m a born actress, not a born model, Kareena Kapoor Khan said here as she shimmered in a heavily embellished 30 kg golden ensemble at a couture gala here on Thursday night.

Kareena felt “glamorous” and “beautiful” in the Falguni and Shane Peacock lehenga with a Parisian touch at the gala.

“I guess I am just a born actress, and not a born model. So when all the models were walking in front of me, apart from the fact that they are so tall and gorgeous, I realised that it’s so tough and I was so nervous,” Kareena told the media after the show here.

The “Veerey Di Wedding” actress stepped on the ramp with poise despite the 30 kg lehenga, keeping her jewellery minimalistic with just earrings, and letting the bespoke outfit with a Parisian vibe grab the limelight.

As she leaned against the cut-out of a crescent, Kareena lent a dreamy aura to the show, where models then took a final walk.

Kareena said: “I have walked the ramp for nearly a decade and more, but probably this is the first time I am wearing an outfit that weighs 30 kg. But if it wasn’t for Falguni and Shane Peacock, I wouldn’t have done it for anyone else.

“It’s making me feel glamorous… But I know it’s really really tough when you wear these heavy outfits throughout. But I am looking beautiful.”

The designers’ ensembles were teamed up with jewels by Prakshi Fine Jewellery.

Day 2 of the India Couture Week began with a show by veteran designer Pallavi Jaikishan, who showcased ‘Nostalgia’, an amalgamation of her classic old designs revisited and modified to a collection that resonates with the woman of today.

She took her two-decade old Chakra design and blended it with flower motifs, lending a contemporary avatar. Known for her classic flowers done in French knots on saris, these are presented with a new element.

Besides the usual tulle and georgette duchess satins, Jaikishan used a translucent fabric with a glass touch. She also used French lame and tissue for a pleated line and a line of French and Italian brocade lehengas with embroidered dupattas and blouses.

The colour palette in dove blue, old rose and silver oyster with a touch of pink, was highlighted with metallic tones in various shades of gold and silver.

On the sidelines of the gala, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) felicitated model Renee Kujur, who came to limelight for her striking resemblance with international R&B star Rihanna. The tribal girl from Chattisgarh left her home and family years ago and came away to Delhi to make a life as a model.