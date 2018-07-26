I’m completely different from my onscreen image: Sanjay Dutt

Actor Sanjay Dutt, who is popularly known for his gangster roles in Bollywood, says he is completely different from the image that he has in films.

During a visit here on Wednesday to promote his upcoming film “Saheb, Biwi aur Gangster 3″ in which he is essaying a gangster character, Sanjay spoke to the media about the film and his role.

Asked if the director had given him a free hand in the movie in view of his ‘goon rowdy’ image, Sanjay said: ” No, whatever Tigmanshu used to tell, I had to follow it. And talking about my image, I am not like that in real life, I am a different person.”

Be it “Vaastav”, “Kaante” or “Agneepath”, the 58-year-old actor who is called ‘baba’ in the industry, has carved a niche for himself with his negative roles.

Sharing details about his character in “Saheb Biwi aur Gangster 3”, Sanjay feels he has never performed such kind of gangster role in the previous films and this role is different from his previous characters.

“I have never played such a character. This is different from ‘Vaastav’ or ‘Kaante’. This gangster is an educated person who lives far away from his family and wants love in his life,” said Sanjay Dutt.

Also starring actors Jimmy Shergil, Chitrangada Sen, Mahi Gill, Soha Ali Khan and Deepak Tijori, this is the third installement of Tigmanshu Dhulia-Rahul Mittra franchise “Saheb, Biwi aur Gangster”.

It is all set to hit the big screen on Friday.