Four CRPF troopers were injured in a grenade attack by militants on their post in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday, police said.

Militants hurled a grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bunker on the Bijbehara- Pahalgam road in Anantnag, injuring the four personnel.

“Four CRPF jawans were injured in this explosion. They have been shifted to hospital for treatment, and the area has been cordoned off for searches,” a police officer said.