Stalled Nafta talks may resume: Mexico

A “window of opportunity” to resolve complex issues in renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta) has shown up, Mexican Minister of Economy Ildefonso Guajardo has said.

“Clearly there is a window of opportunity to be able to bed down a series of open issues,” Guajardo said on Monday at Puerto Vallarta.

The minister is scheduled to meet with Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Washington on July 26.

Nafta renegotiations began in August 2017 after demands made by the Donald Trump administration, which denounced the deal and threatened to abandon it.

The negotiating teams hoped to reach an “agreement in principle” at the beginning of May, but talks were suspended after Mexico and Canada disputed over the demands made by the US.