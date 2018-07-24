Mirwaiz Umer placed under house arrest

Senior Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umer Farooq was put under house arrest on Tuesday to prevent his participation in a seminar organised to mark the completion of one year in prison of separatist leaders booked by the National Investigation Agency.

A police party came to the city outskirts Nigeen residence of the Mirwaiz in the morning and informed him that he cannot move out.

Mirwaiz Umer was scheduled to attend a seminar in Abi Guzar area here organised by the joint residence leadership (JRL) separatist conglomerate headed by Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer and Yasin Malik.