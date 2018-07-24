LS takes up anti-graft Bill to punish bribe givers

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday took up the anti-corruption Bill that provides for stringent punishment to bribe givers, and extends prior nod for prosecution to former public officials.

Moving the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2018, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh said the Bill provides safeguards to officers who perform their work with honesty.

He said the Bill has many provisions to ensure speedy trial in corruption cases.

The minister said the government was committed to zero tolerance for corruption.

The Bill, which amends the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, provides for imprisonment from three to seven years, besides fine, to those convicted of taking bribes.

Bribe givers have also been included in the legislation for the first time and they can be punished with imprisonment up to seven years, fine, or both.