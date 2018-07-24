Delhi government renews Rs 1 cr relief for martyrs’ kin

The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday re-approved its plan of providing Rs 1 crore compensation to the kin of martyrs belonging to the national capital.

Under the scheme, a member from the family of the dead will also be given a job in the Delhi government if the Centre does not offer a job.

The offer covers Delhi-based security personnel from all the three services of the armed forces, Delhi Police, paramilitary forces, fire service, Home Guards and the district disaster force personnel.

The scheme will also cover war-disabled, war prisoners and those missing in war.

“As a token of respect to the forces, the Cabinet has approved Rs 1 crore compensation to the immediate kin of these personnel who die in the line of duty,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

The scheme, launched in April 2015, was stalled by then Lt Governor Najeeb Jung.

“In the past three years, no such family of martyrs has been given the compensation. At least 10 cases are pending before us,” Kejriwal said.

“We will give Rs 50,000 per month to the family of those who went missing in the wars,” he said.

A three-member ministerial group will be formed, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who will take a call on these matters.

Kejriwal also asked the Modi government to implement a similar scheme.