The Weeknd, Bella Hadid sparks dating rumour again

Singer The Weeknd and model Bella Hadid, who had split in November 2016, sparked the dating rumours once again as they were seen spending time together, here.

After months of speculation about their relationship status, on Sunday, the 28-year-old singer shared social media posts featuring Hadid, all of which were taken while the pair spent time together with friends in Tokyo, reports people.com.

In one of the videos, which he shared on his Instagram Story, the 21-year-old model can be seen laughing and clapping as the pair enjoyed watching two performers in robot costumes battle it out inside a ring at the Robot Restaurant.

The musician also shared a photograph of himself posing alongside his friends, making sure to let all of his fans know that the model was responsible for capturing the moment.

“No More Dream Bella Hadid,” he wrote alongside the image.

The Weeknd also posted a series of videos that appeared to have been taken inside a private karaoke room.

In one, Hadid can be seen dancing onstage while wearing a light-up headband, while in another, she appears to be embracing the musician.

While Hadid has yet to share any posts from their time together abroad, on Thursday she did announce that she had officially had her “last day of work” before she got to begin enjoying a little summer vacation.