Shift Nawaz Sharif to hospital: Medical team

Jailed Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who has fallen ill and was suffering from heart and kidney ailments, has been asked to be shifted to a hospital by a medical team, a jail official said.

The medical team, led by retired General Azhar Kiani, visited Adiala jail in Rawalpindi on Sunday after Sharif complained, the jail administration official told Dawn newspaper on Monday.

Following his medical check-up, the medical team said that Sharif “needed to be hospitalised for immediate treatment”, he added.

The heartbeat of the former Prime Minister was irregular due to dehydration and the presence of urea in blood might affect his kidneys, the medical team has said.

The medical team’s recommendation had been sent to the Punjab health secretary and the caretaker government, Dawn reported.

“The government will take a decision on it,” he said, adding that the team had been called after the former prime minister complained that he was not feeling well.

The official said that a separate medical team from the district headquarters hospital conducted a medical check-up of Sharif’s jailed son-in-law, retired Captain Muhammad Safdar, as he was suffering from ear and throat infections.

Kiani, the chief executive officer of Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology and former commandant of the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology, was physician of former President-retired General Pervez Musharraf. He was not available for comments.