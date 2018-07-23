Deal Sealed Between BJP-JDU for 2019 Lok Sabha Polls?

Both BJP and JDU will have 20 seats in their kitty out of which JDU will spare seats for LJP while BJP would spare seats for RLSP, Mukesh Sahni, Pappu Yadav and Arun Kumar

By Asit Manohar

Prior to July 12, when Amit Shah was scheduled to flew Patna for meeting with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, entire media was found following KC Tyagi, RCP Singh and Bhupinder Yadav — lieutenants who were assigned to ensure breakthrough in the meeting and put rest to entire confusion that got created in last fortnight over the rising tension among BJP-JDU over seat sharing in the coming 2019 Lok Sabha Polls. However, there was one more important meeting between LJP Supremo and Union Minister Ramvilas Paswan and Nitish Kumar that took place on July 7th. This meeting failed to catch the eye balls of Lutyen’s media as they thought the meeting was nothing but a pressure tactics by the old Samajwadi veterans. This meeting was designed by the three lieutenants mentioned above and had consent of BJP chief Amit Shah because Nitish Kumar and Ramvilas Paswan were advised by BJP leadership to meet and report about their view on this meeting, otherwise there was no point in the scheduled Amit Shah and Nitish Kumar’s meeting.

Now, the question is for what reason, both Nitish and Paswan were asked to meet. Revealing the reason for this meeting under the guidance of Amit Shah, a senior BJP leader in Bihar BJP unit said, “Seat sharing formula for Bihar NDA for 2019 has been discussed and finalized by all allies. In this formula, both BJP and JDU will have 20-20 seats in their kitty out of which JDU will have to spare seats for LJP while BJP will spare seats for Upendra Kushwaha’s RLSP, Kushwaha’s detractor and Jahanabad lawmaker Arun Kumar, Pappu Yadav and Mukesh Sahni — a prominent Nishad leader who has become important in Bihar politics as the community constitute around 14 percent of the net state electorate.

Asked about the seat share puzzle between Nitish Kumar’s JDU and LJP’s Ramvilas Paswan, the Bihar BJP leader said, “Both Nitish Kumar and Ramvilas Paswan have told Amit Shahjee that for success of the NDA in Bihar, neither JDU nor LJP should be allowed to walk out for mere few seats. Hence, Amit Shahjee decided to let both leaders who want each other in the NDA decide their seats amicably.” He said that in 2014 Ramvilas Paswan’s LJP had contested seven Lok Sabha seats, out of which six candidates had won. Those six candidates were Ramvilas Paswan from Hazipur, his son Chirag Paswan from Jamui, his brother Ramchandra Paswan from Samastipur, Congress’ turncoat Mahboob Ali Kaiser from Khagaria, Rama Kishor Singh from Vaishali and muscle man Suraj Bhan Singh’s wife Veena Devi from Munger. Seat from which LJP candidate failed to sail through was Nitish Kumar’s pocket borough Nalanda. Since, Nalanda has a sitting MP from JDU, there is no question of JDU leaving it again for LJP and Ramvilas Paswan understands this. So, LJP would claim the six seats from which it has sitting lawmakers. Counter to that, Paswan may have to face from Nitish Kumar, is in Vaishali, where LJP MP Rama Singh has left the LJP and gone close to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.

However, there are reports that Rajeev Ranjan Singh alias Lallan Singh — a close aide of Nitish Kumar — has zeroed on Munger Lok Sabha seat and has messaged the JDU cadre that he is contesting from Munger. Local political observers are of the view that it may be a gimmick of Nitish Kumar to set score against Suraj Bhan Singh who was once very close to Nitish Kumar when Kuamr was the rail minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. But, according to our sources, Nitish’s through his aides KC Tyagi and RCP Singh had send a message via Bhupinder Yadav to the BJP president Amit Shah that JDU would be a happy lot if it is given 14 Lok Sabha seats in coming Lok Sabha Polls. Being known to such developments, LJP supremo may broker all the sitting Lok Sabha seats of the LJP from Nitish Kumar asking Lallan Singh to contest from Begusarai — his previous Lok Sabha constituency.

Coming to BJP’s 20 seats, Bihar BJP leader said, “BJP President Amit Shahjee is of the opinion that RLSP’s Upendra Kushwahajee is an important ally of the NDA in Bihar and he must remain with NDA in 2019 too. But, he also wants Arun Kumarjee to remain in the NDA camp. In such a scenario, in new circumstances with limited seats to offer, Amit Shahjee would offer them to go with their sitting MP seats i.e. two seats to RLSP and one seat to Arun Kuamr’s party.”

Apart from this there are two more angles in BJP camp and those angles have emerged after Suresh Sahni and Pappu Yadav floating their own party. Revealing the Amit Shah formula for seat sharing in Bihar, the BJP leader said, “Mukesh Sahni has two seats where he can contest. One is Muzaffarpur and other is Darbhanga as both seats have sizable Nishad votes. Since, BJP has sitting MP from Muzaffarpur from the same community in form of Ajay Nishad and its Darbhanga MP Kirti Jha Azad has been expelled from the party, Amit Shah would first ask Sahni to contest on BJP ticket from Darbhanga while in next assembly elections, his party candidates would be contesting on their party symbol. Similar, trick would be used with Pappu Yadav and Arun Kumar with their traditional constituencies Madhepura and Jahanabad respectively.

So, as per the current circumstances, if Mukesh Sahni, Arun Kumar and Pappu Yadav agrees to contest on the BJP symbol, BJP may end up losing three sitting MPs as it will have to remain content with 18 seats. If these three disagrees and vows to contest on their party symbol, then Shah may show some reservations as it would be difficult for the ‘party with difference’ to control them after polls. Till now, it’s clear that JDU will contest 14-15 seats while LJP would be contesting 5-6 seats and RLSP will have to remain content with 2 Lok Sabha seat offer.