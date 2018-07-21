Gurmeet trained by father for ‘Paltan’

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary was trained by his father for his upcoming war film “Paltan”, helmed by veteran filmmaker JP Dutta.

Gurmeet will be playing the role of an army officer.

“My father served the army and his motherland for several years. He used to impart training to new recruits,” Gurmeet said in a statement.

“So who better than him when it comes to getting trained for my character in ‘Paltan’? It was quite a challenging and learning experience to train under him for two weeks before I started shooting for ‘Paltan’,” he added.

He feels grateful that Dutta made him part of the “wonderful project”.

“It also gave me the opportunity to work and train with my father to get into the character of an army officer,” said the actor.