Shivraj, Kamal Nath working together: AAP

The Madhya Pradesh unit of Aam Aadmi Party on Friday alleged that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Congress leader Kamal Nath were colluding on the issue of a company owned by the latter’s kin.

AAP state unit President Alok Aggarwal claimed that a company owned by a sister of Kamal Nath in Anuppur district had disrupted the flow of Sone river, leading to drinking water shortage for the people.

“The Chief Minister is silent on the issue while the fields in the area are going dry,” the AAP leader said.

Aggarwal claimed that Kamal Nath held 6,450 shares in the company.