SC stays Madras HC order for extra marks in NEET

The supreme Court on Friday stayed the Madras High Court order directing additional 196 marks to those who appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in Tamil medium as 49 questions were wrongly translated. NEET is an all-India entrance exam for admission to medical colleges.

Keeping in abeyance the July 10 order of the Madurai bench of Madras High Court, the bench of Justice S.A. Bobde and Justice L.Nageswara Rao said that it would hear the appeal by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in two weeks to find some solution to prevent recurrence of the situation.

The HC had ordered CBSE to award four marks each for 49 questions that were wrongly translated in Tamil.

The apex court bench issued notice to T.K. Rangarajan, Communist Party of India-Marxist leader, on whose PIL the High Court had passed the order awarding each student additional 196 marks.

In his petition, Rangarajan had said the key words in the questions were wrongly translated and caused great confusion.

The High Court had ordered CBSE to draw a revised ranking list before starting the admission process.