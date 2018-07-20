SC denies bail to teenager accused of killing minor student in Gurugram

The Supreme Court on Friday denied bail to a minor accused of killing a 7-year-old boy of a private school in Gurugram district in Haryana.

A bench of Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman and Justice Indu Malhotra rejected the contention that as the CBI had not filed its chargesheet within 60 days, the accused should be released on bail.

The court said the 16-year-old accused student has been booked in a heinous offence under Section 302 of IPC (murder)and that the time-limit for filing the chargesheet was 90 days, not 60 days.

On June 6, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had dismissed the bail plea of the accused. The Sessions Court and Juvenile Justice Board too had denied him bail.

Dismissing his plea, the high court had upheld the CBI argument that the case falls in the category where period of filing the chargesheet is 90 days.

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) has declared that the accused be tried as an adult.

On September 8, 2017, the body of a child was found inside the toilet of the school, with his throat slit.

Initially, a bus conductor of the school was booked for killing the class 2 student, later the class 11 student of the same school was arrested for killing the kid.