Neymar insists he will stay at PSG, seeks to end Real Madrid move rumours

Real Madrid’s chances of signing Brazilian forward Neymar this summer look to have disappeared for the upcoming season after he ruled out leaving Paris Saint Germain.

Real Madrid issued a statement on Thursday saying they had not reached an agreement to sign the former Barcelona player and they were not negotiating to sign him, reports Xinhua news agency.

During the World Cup, speculation remained that the European champions were lining up Neymar as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Juventus earlier in July. However, speaking to Fox Sports in Brazil, Neymar said he would stay in France for a second season.

“I will continue, I have a contract,” he said. Neymar missed the second leg of PSG’s Champions League exit to Real Madrid in February with an ankle injury which sidelined him for almost four months and left him slightly short of fitness in Russia.

“I went to Paris for a challenge, to try new things and to pursue my objectives. None of that has changed in my mind,” he said, adding that he was “bored” of speculation about the future and restating his good relations with PSG president, Nassar Al Khelaifi.