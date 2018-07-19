RBI to issue new Rs 100 notes in lavender colour

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said it will soon issue Rs 100 denomination bank notes.

According to the RBI, the new bank notes will be in the “Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series”.

“The new denomination has motif of ‘RANI KI VAV’ on the reverse, depicting the country’s cultural heritage,” the apex bank said in a statement.

“The base colour of the note is lavender. The note has other designs, geometric patterns aligning with the overall colour scheme, both at the obverse and reverse.”

As per the statement, all the earlier series of bank notes in Rs 100 denomination will continue to be legal tender.

“As is normal, when a new design of banknote is introduced, printing and supply of these notes for distribution to public through the banking channel will gradually increase,” the statement added.