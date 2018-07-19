BJP believes in hidding the truth: Rahul

Criticising the proposed amendment to the RTI Bill that will render it “useless”, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed the BJP for believing only in keeping the truth hidden.

“Every Indian has the right to know the truth. The BJP believes the truth must be hidden from the people and they must not question people in power. The changes proposed to the RTI will make it a useless Act,” Gandhi tweeted.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s move to pass ‘The Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2018’ “must be opposed by every Indian” he added.

The Centre on Wednesday had said it was considering a proposal to amend the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005.