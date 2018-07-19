7 new events included in 2022 Winter Olympics

Seven new events will be included in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board has said.

The IOC on Wednesday approved the addition of monobob and freestyle ski big air, as well as dynamic mixed team formats including short track mixed relay, a ski jumping mixed team event, mixed team aerials and a snowboard cross mixed team event, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The additions reflect our continued commitment to make the Olympic Games programs more youthful and gender balanced,” said IOC Sports Director Kit McConnell.

A record number of women athletes are expected to participate in the Games, with the female quota being increased from 41 to 45.44 per cent.