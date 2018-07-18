Twitter records 115 billion impressions during FIFA World Cup 2018

The FIFA World Cup 2018 drama not just unfolded on the pitch in Russia but was also played out on Twitter in a massive way.

Whether it was to celebrate heart-pounding victories, watch live tournament analysis on the platform or to show sportsmanship despite tough defeats, football fans across the globe logged in to the micro-blogging website — Twitter — to experience every exhilarating and emotional moment as it happened.

With the biggest football event now over, Twitter has compiled the numbers and their visualizations, the massive role it played for fans since the event began on June 14.

Of the 115 billion impressions of Tweets during the FIFA World Cup, fans tweeted the most during the final between France and Croatia on July 15.

Also, fans tweeted the most when Kylian Mbappé scored France’s fourth goal in its World Cup final victory over Croatia than at any other point during the tournament.

It was followed by Philippe Coutinho’s goal in extra time which gave Brazil 1-0 lead over Costa Rica on June 22 and the game where South Korea stunned Germany 2-0 on June 27 stood at third place.

Football fans in Brazil sent more tweets about the tournament than any other country followed by Japan, United Kingdom, United States and France.

When it came to the most-mentioned player of the tournament on Twitter, Brazilian star Neymar Jr. topped the charts and was follwed by Argentina’s Lionel Messi, Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo, France’s Kylian Mbappé and Brazil’s Philippe Coutinho, respectively.