MiG-21 crashes in Himachal

A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday crashed in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district, officials said.

Kangra Superintendent of Police Santosh Patial said the aircraft crashed in Patta Jatian village in Jawali area at around 1.30 p.m.

According to Air Force officers, the MiG-21 took off from the Pathankot IAF station.

There was a pilot in the plane and his whereabouts are being ascertained, Patial said.

Two IAF choppers landed on the site of crash and the airmen were carrying out an investigation.