Government increases sugarcane FRP to Rs 275

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved a Rs 20 per quintal increase in the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for sugarcane to Rs 275 for the 2018-19 season starting October.

“The cost of sugar production is estimated to be only Rs 155 per quintal against which we have decided to give FRP of Rs 275 per quintal. This is 77.42 per cent higher than the cost of production,” Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters here after the cabinet meeting.

The FRP is the minimum price legally guaranteed to farmers for sugarcane.

As per the estimates issued by industry body Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), total sugar production in season 2018-19 starting October is expected to be 35-35.5 million tonnes.

Prasad said that the total remuneration for sugarcane to farmers for the year 2018-19 is estimated to be Rs 83,000 crore.