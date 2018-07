Mumbai, Former India pacer Zaheer Khan will flag-off the Kanakia Monsoon Marathon Challenge, which comprises three races, here on July 22.

Over 3,500 runners are participating in the three race categories- 5 kms, 10 kms and the half marathon of 21 kms.

Of the total number of participants, around 500 have registered themselves for the half marathon, a media release issued here said.

Total prizes worth Rs 2 lakh will be given across the three categories, it added.