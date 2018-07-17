Lokpal: Selection panel to meet on July 19, SC told

New Delhi, The Centre on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that the process to appoint the Lokpal was under way and that a meeting is due on July 19 to recommend a panel of names.

A bench of Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice R. Banumathi and Justice Navin Sinha took note of Centre’s submission that a Selection Committee meeting was scheduled for July 19. The bench said it would not pass any direction and posted the matter for hearing on July 24.

The bench said it hoped a search panel is formed on July 19. The Selection Committee also considered setting up a time-frame for it before the court lays down its norms and procedures.

The apex court had earlier directed the Centre to list the steps for the appointment of a Lokpal and spell out a time-frame that each step will require.

Appearing for NGO Common Cause, senior counsel Shanti Bhushan said even after four-and-a-half years since the law came into force, there was no Lokpal.

Bhushan urged the court to exercise its powers under Constitution’s Article 142 and appoint a Lokpal till one is appointed through an established procedure.

The Selection Committee comprises the Prime Minister, Lok Sabha Speaker, Chief Justice of India or his nominee and an eminent jurist. The panel will have to nominate at least seven persons as members of the Search Committee.

The Search Committee will lay down its procedure, after which the Selection Committee will fix a time-period to shortlist candidates for appointment as Chairman and Lokpal members.