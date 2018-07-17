Kejriwal orders action against corruption in RTO

New Delhi, After a surprise inspection of one of Delhi’s biggest Regional Transport Offices, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday warned of strict action against officers who indulge in corruption with help from touts.

As Kejriwal and Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot landed at the RTO office at Burari, scores of agitated drivers of autorickshaws and commercial vehicles virtually mobbed them, complaining that nothing happens without the touts’ involvement.

“All the auto drivers and commercial vehicle drivers have complained that it is only when they come through a tout that their work is done quickly,” Kejriwal later told the media.

“Otherwise, the work remains pending for months. We will take strict action against all the officers found indulging in corrupt practices,” he said.

He announced that from August 1, all the work done at Burari RTO would be decentralized and that the Delhi government would try to open 5,000 vehicle fitness centres across Delhi.

“Earlier, people had to stand in long queues to get a fitness certificate. This also led to rampant corruption. Now, we will decentralize and open 5,000 more centres in Delhi,” he said.

Kejriwal instructed officers to make a list of all the complaints and the action taken for the last 10 days and submit a report to him by 11 a.m. on Wednesday.