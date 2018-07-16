What’s Roasting in BJP-RJD Bakery

Both Lalu and Modi have a common enemy in Nitish Kumar, and then there’s the CBI too

By DANFES

For some time now, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar has been focusing on Nitish Kumar, making him the centre piece of its attacks. Issues pertaining to the Modi government and fighting communalism find obligatory references, but the RJD has not named Narendra Modi or Amit Shah much.

In a passionate speech at the RJD’s foundation day in Patna last week, Tejashwi Yadav lashed out at Nitish. He said Nitish was trying to spread the idea that the RJD needs him to defeat the BJP. Tejashwi refuted the idea, asserting that the RJD has no need of Nitish. He instead suggested that Nitish should take retirement.

The RJD wants Bihar politics to be a bi-polar contest between itself and the BJP. It wants to make Nitish irrelevant.

Happily for the RJD, the BJP has the same agenda. It has been clear for a while that the BJP is not interested in keeping the JDU in good humour. It is not interested in giving the JDU any more than nine or 10 seats as part of the NDA alliance in Bihar. In fact, JDU has a sense of it and various JDU leaders speaking over the face of NDA in Bihar and asking for 25 out of 40 seats in Lok Sabha polls was an example of it. In fact, BJP knows JDU and other NDA allies in Bihar would press for as many seats as they can. However, to keep JDU in NDA, BJP leaders have started to talk behind the curtains. In fact, the JDU has already climb down from its demand for 25 seats to 14 and JDU leader RCP Singh has already made it known to Bhupender Yadav, who is looking after the most awaited Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and BJP national president Amit Shah’s meeting in Patna. In fact it would be Shah’s first visit to Bihar after the Bihar Assembly debacle. Leaders of both camps are leaving no stone unturned to have some outcome from this meeting.

ENEMY’S ENEMY IS FRIEND

Since Nitish switched sides and allied with the BJP, Bihar has reportedly seen a rise in incidents of communal tension. Recently, union minister Giriraj Singh went and met families of the Bajrang Dal workers arrested for their alleged role in communal clashes.

A weak Nitish can do nothing about this, except issuing obligatory condemnation. The result is that Bihar’s nearly 17 percent Muslims can no longer depend on Nitish for their safety from Hindutva aggression.

Between the BJP’s communalism and the RJD’s secularism, who needs Nitish? The more the BJP plays the polarization number in Bihar, the more Muslims will vote for the RJD. The JDU will be neither here nor there.

The impact was clear in the Jokihat assembly bypoll in May. The Muslim-dominated JDU stronghold was won by the RJD.

It appears that the BJP would be very happy if Nitish walked out of the NDA and did not find acceptance with the RJD or the Congress. That is the ideal situation for the BJP as it would split the anti-Modi votes, just like 2014. In that Lok Sabha election, the BJP and its allies had together won 31 of the state’s 40 seats.

The RJD would like us to think that Nitish is irrelevant, but that is not the case. “Our worst phase was 2014. Even then, we had secured 17 percent votes,” Nitish told his party’s national executive in Delhi last fortnight.

Is the RJD making an error of judgement in thinking that Bihar politics is becoming a bi-polar contest between itself and the BJP?

Or is there something else going on here?

Lalu Yadav needs Nitish if he wants to do well in the Lok Sabha elections. On his own he might increase his party’s tally from four to eight seats, but if there were to be a mahagatbandhan, the tally could be as high as 15. Moreover, the mahagatbandhan could be critical in stopping the BJP from coming close to the majority mark in the Lok Sabha.

Lalu would be happy with that, but he has a greater need: protecting himself and his family from the relentless harassment of the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate and other central agencies.

For the last month or so, the agencies have apparently been going slow on the Lalu family. The last bit of news was on 12 June when the ED attached some property linked to the Lalu family.

The corruption charge against Tejashwi over which Nitish broke the alliance is being investigated by the CBI. The case is not making news these days. Then there’s an alleged IRCTC scam in which Lalu and Rabri Devi’s names have come up. Then there are the raids, notices and interrogations of Misa Bharti and her husband that went on for months. Lalu, Rabri, daughter Misa, son Tejashwi – they all face multiple charges in many different cases.

As these cases slow down, the Lalu family’s noises against Nitish seem to have risen proportionately. A few more Lok Sabha seats don’t do anything for the RJD. Managing the relentless investigations is a greater objective for the family driven party. Fixed as the match may be, it will still be interesting.