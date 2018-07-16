Trump Effect In Indo-US Tie

Modi’s decision to send VK Singh to Pyongyang in first high-level diplomatic engagement in two decades, is a reminder of India’s unique relationship with the divided peninsula

By Chandan Kumar

President Donald Trump’s team describes his style of functioning as “non-traditional,” knowing full well the other side doesn’t buy the euphemism but in the interest of bilateral relations will work with them to find accommodation.

For the most part Indian officials have adjusted calmly to a sparsely staffed Trump Administration where few people know what’s really going on at the top levels. Those in the know rarely brief the people below who do the day-to-day tending of relations with countries.

The North Korean assignment was deemed urgent enough to require Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s presence in Pyongyang exactly at the same time.

Some have speculated that North Korea might already be cheating on its commitment to denuclearize by improving its nuclear infrastructure at Yongbyon facility based on leaked intelligence reports. North Korea is said to have increased production of nuclear fuel.

Apart from announcing that Pompeo is headed to Pyongyang to “continue consultations and implement the forward progress” made by Kim and Trump during the Singapore summit, the official press release did not elaborate. He will then travel to Japan, Vietnam, Abu Dhabi and finally to Brussels for the NATO summit.

This is Trump’s style – no method and all ad hoc. He wants to grab the shiniest object and forget the rest. Some say his apparent disinterest in India is because he hasn’t found the kind of deal making on trade issues he had hoped for and has therefore taken to berating India on high tariffs.

US officials, acting as amateur psychoanalysts, say that if Trump feels that a country is responding to him, especially on trade issues, it has benefits far beyond any deal.

For the last year, Indian officials have preferred not to be on Trump’s radar because they figured it was safer to lay low having crafted a showy summit for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They worked quietly to the extent possible with those who have Trump’s ear. But the problem is the India-US relationship has traditionally required high-level attention to force the growth spurts necessary to make up for the drag of decades of mistrust and divergences.

While regular meetings between foreign, defense and commerce ministers have kept the momentum going, it’s the interventions by US presidents and Indian prime ministers that have often saved the day. The 2005 nuclear deal wouldn’t have been possible but for the far-sightedness of Manmohan Singh and George W. Bush.

Unfortunately, Trump’s interventions on India – public and verbal – have been negative. That in turn has outraged Modi’s inner circle of image managers and worshippers, even if he himself might see the bigger picture. They see the postponement of the 2+2 dialogue as a deep insult.

Is the postponement a measure of India’s importance in US foreign policy? To be brutally realistic, India neither being what Americans call a “problem” country nor an ally, has always come in the second rung of importance, never mind the hype created by American image managers and bureaucrats.

No US president has lost sleep over India and that is just a plain fact. Pakistan and China have both punched above India many times because various US administrations found them necessary for the pursuit of their Cold War goals.

That being said, India-US relations have shown an upward trajectory since the early 2000s, especially during the George W Bush administration when calculations about China began to evolve. And they will survive Trump as well, guided ably by the self-interest of Indian ruling elites whose sons and daughters are living the American Dream and the US need to balance China.

The US president has signaled he was not going to accept the proposition that China is on an irrevocable course to replace America as the hegemonic power in the world. Instead he promises to “Make America Great Again”.

Trump’s decision to push back has cast a shadow over Beijing’s recent bet that the world had no choice but to accept and accommodate China’s rise. It has persuaded Beijing to demonstrate greater flexibility towards the US as well as its immediate neighbors, including India and Japan. Although Trump openly called for a normalization of relations with Russia, the allegations in Washington that President Vladimir Putin had manipulated the 2016 presidential elections in favour of Trump have put the American foreign policy establishment at odds with Moscow. India’s positive political relations with the US have been complemented by the new challenges of managing the problems on the trade and immigration fronts. If Sino-US tensions have opened up space for India, those between Washington and Moscow shrink Delhi’s room for manoeuvre. Modi’s informal summits in Wuhan with Xi and Sochi with Putin are part of the new nimble footed Indian diplomacy towards major powers.

Trump has also muddied the regional environment in East Asia. His attempt at normalizing relations with North Korea has left much of the region, especially China and Japan stunned. China — long standing ally of North Korea — is concerned that it might be cut out of the unexpected direct diplomacy between Trump and Chairman Kim Jong-un. As their engagement hit an air pocket last week, Trump accused Xi of trying to scuttle a potential American reconciliation with North Korea.

Japan, in contrast, is an ally of the United States. It is deeply is concerned that Trump’s nuclear deal with Kim might leave Tokyo exposed to the residual North Korean nuclear capabilities. Beijing and Tokyo are also wary about the consequences of a potential reconciliation between North and South Korea and the resurgence of Korean nationalism.

If the old alliances are under stress in North East Asia, the regional security framework for South East Asia, anchored in the ASEAN, has come under considerable strain, thanks to the return of the great power rivalries. While the ASEAN remains central to the region’s future, most countries in the region are insuring against the current strategic uncertainty by boosting their national defence capabilities and diversifying their strategic partnerships.

The PM’s decision to dispatch General VK Singh, the minister of state for external affairs to North Korea, in the first high-level diplomatic engagement in two decades, is a reminder of India’s unique relationship with the divided peninsula. Modi’s visit to Indonesia later this month promises to reverse the prolonged Indian strategic neglect of Indonesia.

Modi’s high-voltage diplomacy towards major powers and Asia, however, is not matched by the government’s approaches to trade and security. India’s seemingly neuralgic opposition to trade liberalization threatens international isolation amidst rearrangement of the global economic order. Delhi’s problem with implementing large infrastructure projects beyond its borders has also limited India’s ability to deepen economic and military connectivity with Asia.

Delhi’s weak defense industrial base and tentative military diplomacy have prevented it from measuring up to its own claim on being a “regional security provider”. Travels to the East later this month — to Jakarta and Singapore — provide an opportunity for the PM to signal that India is ready to address these structural weaknesses.