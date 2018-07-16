Terror of Trolls

Social Media Trolls cartoon; Giriraj Singh meeting the riot convict in Nawada jail in Bihar

By Humra quraishi

I do realize I’m not being very original in stating the age old fact that what we are, gets reflected in our words and actions and everyday unleashes, but as such facts ought to repeated rather too often in these dark times, so here I’m focusing yet once again on this.

Aren’t we fast turning into a violent and hate- filled lot? Yes, we are. Every single day we are killing each other. Lynching along the various alibis — from child lifters to cow smugglers! Don’t know what madness has overtaken us, killings as never before in a communally-charged stifling atmosphere.

Those who cannot kill out there in the open are unleashing hate on the social media. Sheer communal unleashes are writ large. Trolls unleash the worst possible abuses and threats yet no halt of this hate brigade. Arresting a couple of these creatures cannot solve the problem as hate has seeped in, well into the very psyche.

Decay and degeneration is writ large. Tell me; from which special angle have we developed? Do we sound civilized? Can we even criticize in a civilized way? Do we realize what a mess this ongoing communal poisoning is unleashing on hundreds and thousands? Poisoned is our very thinking! That’s why you have creatures, who come up with the most obnoxiously worded threats.

Today where are the meaningful discussions or dialogues? It gets shameful to even glance through what gets written in the name of criticism, in the ever widening domain of the social media. Abuses of the worst kind and threats of the perverse mind. At times I feel that these creatures have been picked up by the political mafia, fitted into brigades, to take on anyone who carries a different view or viewpoint.

And though these trolls are trying to rape the very psyche of anyone and everyone they don’t like or are in disagreement with, yet till date they are not getting halted in that full- fledged way. Shockingly, several of these abusive and perverse creatures have the political who’s who as their followers!

And as I mentioned, trolls do not appear in a vacuum of sorts. Look what is happening on the streets and lanes and by-lanes of our country. Sheer anarchy and there is no one out there who is even condemning this frenzy. On the contrary, you have political rulers of the day who are seen openly garlanding killers after offering them sweets, or else rather too blatantly meeting Right – Wing rioters lodged in a prison?

Barely had the Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb got over commenting on the lynching by violent mobs in his state, with this obscenely shocking comment: “There is a wave of joy in Tripura and you should also enjoy this wave…” came in another shocker. This time, with the Union minister for aviation, Jayant Sinha, garlanding and offering sweets to the bunch of men who have been convicted for lynching Alimuddin Ansari, last summer in Jharkhand. Though these men are out on bail but stands out the crucial fact that these men are linked to the BJP and to the Right-Wing brigades and they were part of the mob that attacked and killed Alimuddin Ansari…Yet, Minister Jayant Sinha was garlanding and distributing sweets to this lynch brigade, which is connected to the Right- Wing brigades. Sinha has only confirmed that lynching is directly or indirectly linked to the Right – Wing agenda to spread around anarchy and destruction…. And before we could recover from this shocker, came in yet another shocker – Union Minister, Giriraj Singh, not just met Right – Wing men imprisoned for rioting at Bihar’s Nawada Jail, but even came up with provocative communally charged comments. And got away after unleashing all that poison! After all, he is a minister in the Modi cabinet.

Trolls cannot be viewed in isolation. They are part and parcel of the very system. Perhaps, an offshoot of the political mafia, nurtured by the various vested interests.

Mind you, if we don’t halt these hate mongers it could destroy those very ‘social’ sites or platforms, which are intended to be there for hundreds and thousands to interact with. Tell me, how does one interact with abusers and blackmailers and filth – throwers?

Questions ought to be raised and raised repeatedly to that who’s who, which are seen following these trolls and with that encouraging the violent unleashes on the various sites. Also, those who are persistent with their hate and communal comments ought to be brought into sharp focus and questioned. If they are students their schools and colleges informed, if employed their employers told of their unleashes on these sites.

It’s about time to sit up and question the violent and communal creatures hitting us, in one way or the other.