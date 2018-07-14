Kerber beats Serena in straight sets to wins 1st-ever Wimbledon title

Germany’s Angelique Kerbe won her first-ever Wimbledon tennis title on Saturday after defeating Serena Williams of the US 6-3, 6-3 in the final.

The 11th-seed winner became the first German to claim the Wimbledon trophy since Steffi Graf in 1996, reported Efe.

“I think I’m the next one after Steffi who won — it’s amazing,” Kerber, 30, said after the match.

The 2016 Australian Open and US Open champion took one hour and five minutes to beat 25th-seed Williams and earn her third Grand Slam title.

Kerber’s win is a reversal of her loss to Serena in the 2016 Wimbledon final, and denies the US star her 24th Grand Slam trophy and eighth Wimbledon title.

Serena had also been looking to become the fourth mother to win a Grand Slam title since the Open Era began, and would have been the first to do so at Wimbledon since Australia’s Evonne Goolagong Cawley did it 38 years ago.

“I was really happy to get this far. For all the moms out there, I was playing for you today,” Serena said, 10 months after giving birth to her first daughter, Olympia.

Serena was also supported by her friend the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who attended the match alongside the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.