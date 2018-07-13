Rains lash Delhi after heavy overcast conditions

New Delhi, Rains lashed several parts of the national capital today, following heavy overcast conditions that had plunged the city into near darkness during the afternoon hours, prompting vehicles to ply with headlights on.

According to a Meteorological department official, several parts of the city witnessed rains.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average.

According to the MeT department, the humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 74 per cent.

The weatherman has predicted more rains in various parts of the national capital.

“The maximum temperature is expected to settle at around 34 degrees Celsius,” the MeT department official said.

The minimum temperature yesterday was 28.6 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was 37.8 degrees Celsius.