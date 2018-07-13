Kamal Haasan, Salman Khan to share screen space for first time

Superstars Kamal Haasan and Salman Khan will share screen for the first time on the reality television show “Dus Ka Dum”.

Kamal will be promoting his upcoming film “Vishwaroop 2” — the Hindi version of which will be presented by Rohit Shetty and Anil Ambani-led Reliance Entertainment — in the Salman-hosted show, read a statement.

There’s a common thread between the two actors — “Bigg Boss”. The Hindi version of the show is hosted by Salman, while the Tamil version is led by Kamal.

In 2013, during the release of “Vishwaroop”, when the controversy of banning the film was all over India, Salman had taken a stand and had strongly appealed his fans to watch it. Salman had also attended the film’s special screening by Kamal.

Now once again, the “Dabangg” star is going all out to support Kamal’s film.

The trailer of “Vishwaroop 2” was released in June.

Written, directed and produced by Kamal, it also stars Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, Shekhar Kapur, Rahul Bose, Jaideep Ahlawat and Waheeda Rehman.

“Vishwaroop 2” is scheduled to release on August 10. It is a bilingual shot in Tamil and Hindi, and also dubbed in Telugu.