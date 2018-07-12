President, PM mourn Sadhu Vaswani’s death

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Sindhi spiritual leader Sadhu J.P. Vaswani, who passed away in Pune on Thursday.

“Sad to hear of the passing of Dada J.P. Vaswani, a spiritual leader who contributed so much to our society. He dedicated his life to the betterment of humanity, promoting simple living, high thinking and education,” Kovind said in a message.

The President offered his condolences to the countless followers of the 99-year-old.

“I am saddened beyond words on the passing away of Dada Vaswani. He lived for society and served the poor and needy with compassion. Blessed with immense wisdom, he was passionate about educating the girl child, cleanliness,” Modi said in a series of tweets.

Describing him as a ‘guiding light’, the Prime Minister said he was with Sadhu Vaswani during the World Religions Conference around 28 years ago where “his clarity of thought stood out”.

“I join the lakhs and lakhs of people whose lives were touched by Dada Vaswani in remembering him. His thoughts, teachings and social service efforts live on, highlighting the values he stood for and the work he did.”

Maharashtra Governor C.V. Rao said he was “deeply saddened to know about the demise of Dada Vaswani.

“He epitomized the values of universal brotherhood, peace and compassion. Through his discourses, writings and public service, he encouraged millions from India and abroad to lead a meaningful life,” Rao said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the country had lost a great son.

Sadhu Vaswani passed away at the SVM in Pune following a brief illness, barely three weeks before his 100th birthday, for which grand celebrations were planned.