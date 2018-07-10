Netanyahu quizzed for 10th time over graft allegations

Israeli police investigators on Tuesday questioned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his official residence here for the 10th time over corruption allegations.

A police spokesman said the questioning will focus on the so-called “Case 4,000”, a criminal investigation involving Netanyahu and Shaul Elovitch, a businessman and an associate of the Prime Minister, Efe news reported.

During Netanyahu’s stint as Communication Minister, the ministry allegedly offered financial benefits to Bezeq Telecom, Israel’s communications giant controlled by Elovitch.

In return, Netanyahu and his wife Sara allegedly received positive coverage in the Walla news site, also controlled by the Israeli businessman, the report said.

Elovitch was questioned at the same time in a separate location.

According to Ha’aretz daily, Netanyahu was expected to be questioned for the first time over testimonies and records provided by Nir Hefetz, his former close associate and media advisor, and Shlomo Filber, Director of the Communication Ministry during Netanyahu’s term. Both have turned state’s evidence.

Netanyahu is involved in a series of criminal corruption investigations. In February, police said there was enough evidence to charge the Prime Minister with bribery, fraud and breach of trust in two other cases.

However, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit has yet to decide whether to press charges or drop the cases.