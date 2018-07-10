I’m social media savvy: Kartik Aaryan

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan says he is very social media savvy.

Kartik was here to unveil the Motorola’s latest phone moto e5 plus on Tuesday.

“I am social media savvy. I am always on Instagram, Snapchat and all other social media platforms… So, I am a very tech-friendly person and I’ve grown up playing on my phone. So I can relate to all the communications that we can do through phones,” Kartik told IANS here.

The “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety” actor says one feature that every phone should have is a “a long lasting battery” as it’s the “bare and biggest necessity”.

He also prefers phones with a huge screen to make it easy and comfortable to watch series or films.